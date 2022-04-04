22 cannabis-themed license plates are up for auction

Colorado is auctioning off marijuana-themed license plates to raise money for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado has launched an auction of the rights for 22 license plate configurations with cannabis-themed phrases.

Cannabis-themed phrases up for auction include "420," "WEED," "HASH," "EDIBLE," "THC," and "CBD."

Bidding is online and will remain open until 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee to support new and innovative programs for the state's disability community.

"For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, innovative and creative businesses to the state," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D). "This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical projects and programs in our disability community."

Winning bidders get the right to use the configuration of letters/numbers they chose on a novelty plate and can use the rights at a later date if needed. People still have to pay registration fees, the personalized plate protection fee and the costs for a potential designer background.

Phrases up for auction:

CBD

GOTHEMP

420

710

BLUNT

BONGWTR

CANABIS

CO2

DABBING

EDIBLE

GOT OIL

HASH

MRY JANE

MORML

RESIN

TERPENE

THC

TOKER

TRIM

VISINE

WAX

WEED

The buyer also has the right to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future.

Colorado held an auction in 2021 for 14 cannabis-themed license plates. Some of the plates last year included “BONG,” “GANJA,” “TEBGRIDY” and “HASH.” An “ISIT420.”

"Last year’s cannabis-themed license plate auction raised over $45,000, which supported Colorado’s disability community," said Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera. "This is a fantastic opportunity to provide grant funding to not-for-profit and for-profit organizations that serve people with disabilities. I’m thrilled to continue to support the efforts of the Colorado Disability Funding Committee."

