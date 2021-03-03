Colfax Marathon hosting 'Runners Reunion' 5K, 10K in May

The COVID-19-safe event will take place on the nonprofit's normal marathon weekend.

DENVER — The Colfax Marathon Partnership is hosting a Runners Reunion 5K and 10K event May 15-16.

The COVID-19-safe event will take place on the nonprofit's normal marathon weekend, according to its website.

>> The 2017 video above talks about training for the Colfax Marathon

To make the event special, the organization wants runners to wear their school colors – alma mater, college or high school, the website reads.

Details

What: Colfax Marathon's 5K and 10K Runners Reunion

When: May 15-16

Where: City Park, in Denver

More: Start times will be assigned by pace to ensure runners are flowing well down the course without a lot of passing or crunch spots. Start times will be between 8- 11 a.m.

Website: runcolfax.org