You can now extend your parking meter in Denver with an app

Users can add money to their meters without having to return to the parking meter.

DENVER — A new smartphone app will offer another way for people to pay for parking at meters throughout Denver.

Denver residents and visitors can now use the free app "PayByPhone" to pay their parking meters, Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) announced Monday.

The app offers contactless payment, allowing users to never have to touch a meter or kiosk.

The app can help people avoid parking tickets, sending users a text message when their parking session is about to expire. People can also use the app to add money and extend the duration of their parking within posted time limits, without having to return to the parking meter, according to DOTI.

“Denver is excited to introduce this technology to improve how the city manages parking” said DOTI Executive Director Eulois Cleckley. “Not only will the new mobile payment system make it easier for people to pay for parking while supporting adjacent businesses, it’s a contact-free option during these times of COVID-19.”

Drivers are encouraged to set up an account to benefit from all the features of the PayByPhone app. To get started, download the PayByPhone app on the iOS App Store or Google Play.

DOTI will roll out PayByPhone stickers on parking meters over the next few weeks. Overhead signs will be installed to let people know they have the option to pay through the app.

DOTI said residents and visitors should be aware the PayByPhone app does not activate the blinking green light on the meter. Instead, parking enforcement agents will see that you’ve paid through your license plate number.

