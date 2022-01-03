Country music star opens new restaurant in Denver

The restaurant and bar features southern-inspired food and culinary cocktails.

DENVER — Country music star Dierks Bentley has opened his newest restaurant and bar in Colorado.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Bentley's fifth restaurant location, opened New Year's Eve at 1942 Market Street in lower downtown Denver.

The site was previously home to Lodo’s Bar and Grill and is located across the street from Coors Field.

The 22,000-square-foot finished location is comprised of two existing buildings that have undergone major renovations, including a 6,000-square-foot addition.

The buildings at 1942 Market Street and 1946 Market Street underwent a renovation and expansion. The restaurant's two-story infill structure and extended patio was constructed on an existing surface parking lot to the east of 1946 Market Street while a second-story rooftop addition was constructed from the historic façade at 1946 Market Street.

> Above video: Whiskey Row announced in November 2019.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is described as "American gastropub with award-winning food and drinks, exhilarating nightlife and a rock 'n' roll attitude inspired by Dierks himself."

The Denver restaurant and bar features southern-inspired food and cocktails as well as a state-of-the-art sound system using tour-grade components, a stage for live music with a 65-foot immersive LED wall and a large outdoor patio with lawn games.

"I spend a lot of time in Colorado, so it was definitely the most fitting next spot for Whiskey Row," said Bentley. "The neighborhood is a great vibe for experiencing Denver whether you’re a local or a tourist, and I can’t wait until I get to be back out there and have a cold one in the Mile High City at my very own place."

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has three locations in Arizona and one on Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway.

First announced in November 2019, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Denver Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row was held in February 2021. Speakers at the groundbreaking included Bentley; Denver Mayor Michael Hancock; Tami Door, Downtown Denver Partnership president and CEO, and Kenneth Monfort, executive vice president of Monfort Companies.

Projects leaders added that several structural and design improvements were made to "preserve, enhance and perpetuate" the historical significance of the buildings.

