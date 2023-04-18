'Dream' golf project proposed in Colorado

Developers said the project is set on more than 2,000 acres of pure sand.

ROGGEN, Colo. — A new golf project on the plains east of Denver was announced by its developers Tuesday.

The proposed Rodeo Dunes golf project will be located on 2,000 acres northeast of the Denver metro area.

Developers Michael and Chris Keiser announced the new Dream Golf project is located off Interstate 76, 50 miles from downtown Denver and 42 miles from Denver International Airport (DIA), near the town of Roggen in Weld County.

Michael and Chris Keiser are the developers and owners of Sand Valley Golf Resort in Wisconsin, and the sons of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort developer and owner Mike Keiser.

Rodeo Dunes currently has two routings complete, and the property will support up to six courses. A short course and putting course are expected to follow.

Golf construction will begin this summer and Rodeo Dunes expects to open in the 2025 season.

Rodeo Dunes 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

“The moment I set foot on this land, I knew this was the place,” said Michael Keiser. “The dunes are perfect – tall and rolling, with unlimited possibilities for great golf holes.”

The site features 125-mile views of Colorado’s Front Range.

The developers said Rodeo Dunes will be a publicly accessible Dream Golf resort.

One routing has been completed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, and another is the solo design debut of Jim Craig.

“You just could not ask for a better site,” Keiser added. “The land requires minimal shaping. We know what kind of amazing work Bill and Ben do, and their routing is as great as you would expect from them. Jimmy Craig’s layout explores the property in a way that feels both familiar and fresh. These two courses will complement each other and will be a blast to play.”

Related Articles BMW Championship to be held at Castle Pines in 2024

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.