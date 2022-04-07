Gina Carano coming to Fan Expo in Denver

Gina Carano starred on 'The Mandalorian' until being fired following backlash to several of her controversial social media posts.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — "The Mandalorian" and "Deadpool" star Gina Carano has been added to this summer's celebrity lineup at Fan Expo Denver.

Carano played Cara Dune on the hit Disney+ show for two seasons until she was fired from the show by Lucasfilm in February 2021.

Carano joins other "Star Wars" actors at Fan Expo Denver including "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" star Ming-Na Wen as well as "The Mandalorian" and "Rocky" hero Carl Weathers.

Anthony Daniels, who appeared as C-3PO in all nine "Star Wars" movies in the Skywalker saga, will appear at the event in July.

Carano was accused of mocking mask wearing during the pandemic and of sharing misinformation about voter fraud, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. There were reports she was being eyed as a main character in the upcoming "Rangers of the New Republic," another "Star Wars" series for Disney+.

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. Tickets are on sale now at FanExpoHQ.com.

Other celebrities announced for the 2022 festival so far include Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd — the four hobbits from the Oscar-winning trilogy "The Lord of the Rings."

William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List of "Cobra Kai" stardom are to appear at all three days of the event.

"Clerks" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Brian O'Halloran are also scheduled.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

The FAN EXPO Denver Star Wars line up is growing. Gina Carano (Cara Dune) is coming to Denver and joining Star Wars legends like Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Carl Weathers (Greef Carga) and Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano).



Get your tickets NOW. https://t.co/oTIqDRp1Ob pic.twitter.com/1oUEbLD71e — FAN EXPO Denver (@fanexpodenver) April 6, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.