Raising Cane’s newest Colorado restaurant opens Tuesday

20 customers will win free Cane's for a year at the opening celebration.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is preparing to open its newest Colorado restaurant this week.

Raising Cane’s will make its Lakewood debut at 5060 S. Wadsworth Blvd. on Tuesday, May 17 near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Belleview Avenue.

The restaurant said it will host a "Lucky 20" drawing Tuesday morning to give 20 customers free Cane's for a year. Raising Cane’s will accept entries between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and will announce the winners at 9 a.m. Customers must be present to win.

The first 100 dine-in customers to order a combo meal Tuesday will receive a commemorative Cane’s t-shirt and box combo gift card to use on their next visit.

"We’re excited to continue our growth throughout the Denver area, and can’t wait to start sharing our delicious chicken finger meals with the Lakewood/Littleton area," said restaurant leader Chris Loos. "We’ve hired over 100 local crewmembers and we’re all excited to celebrate our grand opening with everyone on Tuesday!"

When Lakewood’s first Raising Cane’s opens, it will mark the 13th location in the Denver area and 17th in Colorado.

Raising Cane’s said it is approaching 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam as it opens 100 new restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.