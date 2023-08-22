Registration opens for 2024 Colfax Marathon

Denver's biggest running event is expected to have more than 20,000 participants in 2024.

DENVER — Registration for Denver's largest running event is now open.

The 18th annual Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will be held Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19.

The 2024 Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will include a Saturday morning 5K followed by the marathon, half marathon, 10 miler and the nation’s largest marathon relay (four divisions) on Sunday, May 19.

The May 2023 race weekend was the largest running event in Denver’s history with more than 21,000 runners. For the first time in the event's history, the marathon, half marathon and urban 10 miler sold out. More than 20,000 runners are again expected to participate in the Denver Colfax Marathon in 2024.

Race organizers said the first 500 runners that register will receive the lowest prices of the season, saving up to $80.

“Whether it’s your first marathon weekend or you’ve been running with us for 18 years, this is the race you need to run to experience all the great landmarks in our city,” said Andrea Dowdy, CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. “We have already started preparatons for another incredible race in Denver and encourage runners to secure a spot early on, so they can be a part of this iconic running weekend and festval.”

The marathon travels through Denver's City Park, Denver Fire Station No. 1, Empower Field at Mile High and Sloan Lake. The half marathon traverses through Denver Zoo.

Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at RunColfax.org.

