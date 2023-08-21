Colorado ski resort offering $29 lift tickets

Nestled between Durango and Silverton, the resort has Colorado’s largest guided snowcat operation.

DURANGO, Colo. — A southwestern Colorado ski resort is gearing up for the winter season.

Purgatory Resort has announced plans to open for the season on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Located between Durango and Silverton along the San Juan Skyway, the resort said it has made capital improvements this year to enhance infrastructure and the resort experience for guests.

Purgatory Resort said it has made upgrades at Dante’s Lodge and Powderhouse, added a second winch cat to its grooming fleet, completed parking lot expansions, and added new equipment to its rental shop.

Purgatory Resort said lift tickets for its 2023-24 ski season are on sale with prices starting at $29.

The resort said its kids ski pass is the only pass in North America that grants unlimited free skiing for kids ages 12 and under, no purchase required or blackout dates.

"Our primary goal has always been to make skiing and snowboarding more accessible to everyone,” Purgatory Resort General Manager Dave Rathbun said. “By offering dynamic pricing, we're not only delivering a great value but also a more enjoyable skiing and riding experience.”

Purgatory Resort said, weather permitting, it hopes to be open daily from Nov. 18 to April 7, 2024, as well as Friday to Sunday through April 21.

