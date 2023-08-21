15,000-square-foot comfort food restaurant opens in Denver

The restaurant is known for its signature Fried Chicken & Waffles with honey hot sauce and bourbon maple syrup.

DENVER — A new Southern comfort food restaurant is having its grand opening in Colorado.

Yardbird opens its new 14,950-square-foot Denver restaurant to the public for dinner at 5 p.m. Monday.

The James Beard Award-nominated brand said its new restaurant, built in a former manufacturing plant at 27th Street and Blake Street in Denver's River North district, is its biggest location to date.

The restaurant features a dining room with a visible kitchen, private events space, an outdoor patio with seating as well as a full bar with bar seating. Yardbird said it offers "American classics in an approachable, fun atmosphere."

Yardbird said a signature dish is its Fried Chicken & Waffles with honey hot sauce and bourbon maple syrup. The menu also offers a lineup of craft cocktails such as the Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade and a dessert menu from award-winning Pastry Chef Jessica Scott.

Yardbird said it has been named among the top fifty best bourbon bars in the United States.

The new Denver location joins other Yardbird restaurants in Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Singapore, and Chicago.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

