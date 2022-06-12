Restaurant registration opens for Denver Restaurant Week

Participating restaurants will create either a $25, $35 or $45 multi-course meal.

DENVER — Denver Restaurant Week will return for a 20th year from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The popular event aims to celebrate the Mile High City’s restaurant scene while encouraging the community to continue to support the hospitality industry.

Denver Restaurant Week will feature specially-priced, multi-course menus at some of the top restaurants throughout the metro area. Neighborhood favorites as well as new hotspots will offer one of three available price points – $25, $35 or $45 per person.

Free registration for restaurants opened Tuesday, Dec. 6, at DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

Participating restaurants and menus will be announced to the public next year and diners will be encouraged to peruse the wide variety of restaurants and menus and make reservations early.

Denver Restaurant Week shifted to a fall iteration in 2020 before moving back to the spring in 2021 and 2022.

