Spinney Mountain Reservoir begins seasonal closure due to low water levels

After boat ramps close on Oct. 14, Spinney Mountain State Park will fully close for the season on Nov. 15.

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Spinney Mountain State Park and Spinney Mountain Reservoir are preparing to shut down for the season because of low water levels.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said Wednesday that Spinney Mountain Reservoir is experiencing lower than normal water levels for this time of year. The water level has dropped to a point that will not allow for docks and breakwaters at the ramps.

"With changing weather conditions and high winds common this time of year at Spinney Mountain State Park, the unprotected boat ramp is very risky," CPW said.

The main boat ramp at Spinney Mountain State Park will close for the season on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and the park will fully close for the season on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Spinney Mountain State Park is open to boating with the closure dates listed below:

½ hour after sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 14: Main Boat Ramp will close for the season due to low water. ANS inspection station will remain staffed from ½ hour before sunrise to half hour after sunset through Oct. 31 at ½ hour after sunset. The reservoir will remain open for hand launched vessels, motors will be allowed on the hand launched vessel and will continue to require an ANS inspection prior to launch. Any hand launch vessel that is not ANS exempt per 2020 Land and Water regulations under 800(k.) will also require to be inspected.

½ hour after sunset on Saturday, Oct. 31 The ANS station will be closed for the season. Only vessels listed under 2020 Land and Water regulations under 800 (k) will be allowed, but NO motors will be allowed as of Nov. 1.

½ hour after sunset on Sunday, Nov. 15: Spinney Mountain State Park will be closed to all use for the season.



