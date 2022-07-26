Where to watch the Thunderbirds just across the Colorado state line

The "TBirds" are headed to the "Daddy of 'em All."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The "Daddy of 'em All" is getting ready to host the U.S. Air Force's air demonstration squadron.

Cheyenne Frontier Days will host the United States Air Force Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

The hour-plus-long airshow has been a staple at Frontier Days for decades. The USAF Thunderbirds first performed at Frontier Days in 1953.

Wednesday's show begins at 9 a.m. over F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. The base will be accessible from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. After 8:30 a.m., the base will close for airshow viewing and all late visitors will be turned away.

Viewing for the show will be drive-in style in an open grass and dirt field. Base access will be limited to about 1,500 cars.

CFD airshow 2022 lineup

Directions

From Interstate 25, use exit 16 and turn west onto Horse Creek Road. In approximately three miles, turn south onto Roundtop Road. In approximately two miles, the entrance is on the left.

For more information about the USAF Thunderbirds Air Show, visit warren.af.mil

The 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days, a huge, 10-day western celebration, opened Friday and runs through Sunday.

The "Daddy of 'em All" has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

More than 140,000 people will visit the Wyoming capital for a packed festival schedule of rodeos, parades, pancake breakfasts and concerts with Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Kid Rock and more.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the world's largest outdoor rodeo, which draws top professionals who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

A complete Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule and event tickets can be found at CFDRodeo.com.

Cheyenne Frontier Days: Daddy of 'em All 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.