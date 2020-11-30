x
Skier-friendly estate next to Aspen Highlands resort lists for $28M

The home offers a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, wine tasting room, chef's kitchen, gym, sauna and home theater.
Credit: Shawn O'Connor, Provided by Compass

ASPEN, Colo. — New to Aspen's hot housing market is a European-style estate located in a coveted location within four miles of three Aspen ski resorts.

Completed in 2013, the 10,615-square-foot home at 864 Moore Drive is just one of 41 in the Five Trees neighborhood adjacent to the Aspen Highlands Ski Resort. Set on nearly five acres, the home features views of Aspen's outdoor life and offers ski-out access to the mountain.

View photos of 864 Moore Drive

New York-based interior designer Sandra Nunnerley updated the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in 2015 and it is being sold furnished. Design features include art from Aspen and New York galleries, Scandinavian woodwork and cozy elements like wool, flannel and cashmere.

"The furniture, the furnishings, the finishes really are paramount in making this home, what it is. It is an elegant home, but appropriate to the surroundings of a mountain town like Aspen," listing agent Steven Shane, of Compass, told Denver Business Journal.

Continue reading and see photos at the Denver Business Journal

Credit: Shawn O'Connor, Provided by Compass

