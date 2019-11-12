CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Former Level 3 CEO James Crowe has finally sold his Cherry Hills Village mansion for a Denver-metro record price despite a number of price cuts over the course of a decade.

Most recently listed by Gina Lorenzen of Kentwood Real Estate DTC for $11.9 million in June 2019, Crowe's home went under contract in September and sold to Second Season LLC on Dec. 4 for $11,625,000, according to public records. Compass agent Susie Dews, a Cherry Hills Village resident herself for more than 20 years, represented the buyer.

The Denver Metro Association of Realtors confirmed to Denver Business Journal that it was the highest-priced sale on record in the 11-county metro Denver area dating back to 2008.

The home at 5000 E. Quincy Ave. has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across 23,866 square feet. Built in 1993 on just under 9 acres, the Santa Barbara-style residence boasts a two-story living room and library with mahogany woodwork, a custom chef's kitchen and a 10-car garage.

