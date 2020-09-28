Pilgrim's Pride replaces CEO amid price-fixing investigation

GREELEY, Colo. — Chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride has replaced its top executive being prosecuted on federal price-fixing allegations and appointed the company CFO to run the business instead.
Jayson Penn, the Greeley-based company’s ex-CEO, had been on paid leave since June as he prepared his criminal defense. He left the Greeley-based company Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Pilgrim’s Pride (Nasdaq: PPC) made Fabio Sandri permanent president and CEO on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
“The company has initiated a search process to identify a new chief financial officer,” the Pilgrim’s Pride announcement said.
Sandri, 49, a native of Brazil, had been serving as interim CEO and president during Penn’s leave of absence. He started as Pilgrim’s Pride CFO in 2011 after previously serving as CFO for a post-secondary school and a dental services business.
