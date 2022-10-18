RTD offering two free fare days to encourage people to vote

All RTD services, including buses and light rail, will be free on Oct. 28 and Nov. 8.

DENVER — Have you sent in your ballot yet?

In an effort to get people out to vote for this year's upcoming election, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Secretary of State's office announced that there will be two free fare days in the weeks leading up to Election Day – which is Nov. 8.

In recognition of both National Vote Early Day and General Election Day, all RTD services, including buses and trains, will be available at no cost on Friday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold hopes the move will encourage voter turnout in the RTD region by removing cost/opportunity barriers associated when submitting a ballot.

“I am pleased that this year, RTD will have two zero-fare days to provide voters another accessible way to return their ballot. I thank RTD, Colorado’s largest transit agency, for their partnership in making it even more accessible to vote in Colorado,” Griswold said.

Voters can find the nearest ballot drop box or voting center by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov and by using RTD's trip planner to find the best route to get there. Approximately 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for Colorado voters to turn in their ballots.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans can register to vote or update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After Oct. 31, Coloradans can register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by Oct. 31 to ensure it is received by their county election office by Nov. 8. Starting Nov. 1 voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by 11:59 p.m. on the 8th day after the election (Nov. 16).

