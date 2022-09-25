1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Chambers Road in Aurora

Aurora Police are searching for an unidentified suspect who shot 2 men in a parking lot.

AURORA, Colo — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in a parking lot in Aurora.

The shooting occurred at 1:35 a.m. on the northwest corner of East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men, a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Aurora Police Department (APD) said investigators from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit (MCHU) recovered multiple shell casings on the scene.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where the the 42-year-old man died from his injuries.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once he has been identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

MCHU also discovered three vehicles and one business were also damaged during the incident.

The unidentified suspect fled the scene before APD arrived.

APD are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

