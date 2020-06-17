2 shot in East Colfax neighborhood

Denver Police said they are working to develop suspect information.

DENVER — Two victims have been taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday near Montview and Central Park boulevards, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting took place in the 1700 block of North Willow Street, and DPD said the conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.

> This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.