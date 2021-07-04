Civilian employee with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office arrested for sexual assault

Caleb May worked as a Community Services Specialist for the sheriff's office. He was placed on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) civilian employee was arrested for an alleged sexual assault, according to ACSO.

Caleb May, 19, was taken into custody early Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the sexual assault occurred on Monday, May 3 and that the victim in the case came forward on Wednesday, May 5. Investigators said probable cause was developed to arrest May.

When the incident occurred, May arrived at the location driving a sheriff's office vehicle and wearing clothing supplied by the sheriff's office, ACSO said.

May was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center. He made his first appearance in court Thursday and a judge set his bond at $65,000 cash or surety. As of Friday afternoon, May was still being held in the detention center.

The sheriff's office said May was formerly a member of their Explorers program. That program is for 14-20 year olds who have an interest in making law enforcement a career.

May is currently employed with the sheriff's office as a Community Services Specialist. His job entailed taking reports on low-priority calls where there was no suspect information, the sheriff's office said. Community Services Specialists have no powers of enforcement, according to ACSO.

The sheriff's office said May was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the sheriff's office and the criminal case outcome.

May's next court appearance is scheduled for May 11.