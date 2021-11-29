1 dead, 1 in custody in Arvada homicide

Police said the homicide happened at a townhome in northwest Arvada.

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said a man is dead and that another man is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police said the victim was found Monday dead inside a townhouse located in the 11500 block of 70th Place in northwestern Arvada. The victim's identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

Police have not released the identity of the man that was taken into custody either. Possible charges, if any, will be determined by the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

