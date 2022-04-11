Cousin accused of helping quadruple murder suspect avoid arrest

Carlos Casillas-Flores is the second family member to faces accessory charges related to the killings on Oct. 30.

AURORA, Colo. — The cousin of a man accused of killing four people in Aurora late last month has been arrested and is accused of helping that suspect avoid capture, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Joseph Mario Castorena is wanted for killing four people on Oct. 30 in the 900 block of Geneva Street around 2 a.m. They've been identified as:

Jesus Serrano, 51

Maria Anita Serrano, 22

Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, 20

Rudolfo Salgado Perez, 49

While Joseph Mario Castorena remains at large, two family members are in custody and face accessory charges. Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, was arrested in Denver by Aurora Police Fugitive Officers on Thursday. According to Aurora Police, Joseph Castorena is his cousin.

Casillas-Flores was booked into the Aurora Jail on a charge of accessory after the fact.

Police said they have no evidence at this time indicating that Casillas-Flores was directly involved in the killings, but said he helped Joseph Castorena avoid apprehension.

Juan Castorena, who is Joseph Castorena's younger brother, was previously taken into custody, also on an accessory charge.

Anyone with knowledge about Joseph Castorena's whereabouts should call 911 or submit a tip to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867) or submit a tip online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 in this case.

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Additionally, the Aurora Reward Fund is offering a $5,000 reward. There is now a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of Joseph Castorena.