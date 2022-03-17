Man accused of child exploitation arrested in Arizona

Darnell Ward was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, and extradited to Colorado, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A 44-year-old man who was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on child exploitation and sexual assault charges has been extradited to Colorado, according to police.

On Aug. 6, the Aurora Police Department (APD) received allegations of child exploitation involving Darnell Ward, police said.

Investigators were able to confirm the allegations of the original victim and learned of two more victims, according to APD.

Police said that Ward occasionally was a parent spectator at Overland High School during girls' basketball games and would help record scores for the game. Ward was not an official volunteer, according to police.

Ward might have also helped with sporting events with other Denver metro area schools, APD said.

Based on Ward's history and allegations made against him, APD said it thinks there are additional victims connected to Ward who might not have reported it.

If there are any additional victims who are wishing to report to the police, they are asked to call APD at 303-627-3100 immediately. Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to call the Internet Crimes Against Children at 303-739-6711.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.