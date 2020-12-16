Aurora murder suspect arrested after being on the run for nearly 9 months

Octavis Styles was arrested in Florida. Styles was wanted in the March shooting death of 22-year-old Surajadin Mohamed Ahmed.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora murder suspect has been arrested after being on the run for nearly nine months.

Aurora Police tweeted 25-year-old Octavis Styles was in custody in Florida.

Styles had a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder.

Styles shot and killed 22-year-old Surajadin Mohamed Ahmed on March 21 at the Windsor Court Apartments, according to police. The apartments are located in the 10900 block of East 16th Avenue in northwest Aurora.

At about 5:45 p.m. on March 21, police were called to an apartment where they found Ahmed suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Ahmed was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

In the middle of June, Aurora Police said they were looking for Styles in relation to Ahmed's murder.

Styles, who was 24 years old at the time of Ahmed's shooting, was described by police as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and having multiple tattoos including distinctive tattoos on his neck.

Styles is being held in Florida until an extradition hearing can he held.