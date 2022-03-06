Car stolen with dog inside in Denver

The dog is a 5-year-old pit bull/cattle dog mix named Tango.

DENVER — A man is hoping to be reunited with his dog after it was stolen along with his car in Denver Sunday evening.

Adam Hantout said he left his car parked with the engine running along the 16th Street Mall at Champa Street at around 6:30 p.m. to get some food.

When he returned, Hantout said, his car and his dog were gone.

"I just didn't know what to think," Hantout told 9NEWS. "It never happened to me before. I just want my dog back -- I don't care about the car."

Hantout said his car is a red 2013 Chevy Sonic. The dog is a 5-year-old pit bull/cattle dog mix named Tango.

Anyone with information can call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.