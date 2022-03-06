Car stolen with dog inside in Denver

DENVER — A man is hoping to be reunited with his dog after it was stolen along with his car in Denver Sunday evening.
Adam Hantout said he left his car parked with the engine running along the 16th Street Mall at Champa Street at around 6:30 p.m. to get some food.
When he returned, Hantout said, his car and his dog were gone.
"I just didn't know what to think," Hantout told 9NEWS. "It never happened to me before. I just want my dog back -- I don't care about the car."
Hantout said his car is a red 2013 Chevy Sonic. The dog is a 5-year-old pit bull/cattle dog mix named Tango.
Anyone with information can call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
