73-year-old man sentenced to 8 years after child sex assault conviction

A Clear Creek County jury convicted Bobby Lee Fox in connection with the 2018 sex assault of a teenage boy.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A man now in his 70s was sentenced to eight years this week after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy at a cabin near Idaho Springs in 2018.

Bobby Lee Fox, 73, of Aurora, was sentenced Monday to eight years to life with a mandatory five years or probation once released.

He had pleaded not guilty but in October 2021 a jury found Fox guilty on the following counts:

Sexual assault on a child (by a person in a position of trust) under the age of 15

Sexual assault on a child

Child abuse

According to law enforcement, the boy's mother contacted the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to report that her 14-year old son was with a family friend, identified as Fox, at a cabin. She told CCSO that her son had texted her that he was in distress because of Fox, prosecutors said.

After working at the cabin for two days, the teen told Fox his back hurt, and Fox offered to rub it and put some lotion on it, investigators said.

The teen fell asleep and woke up to realize he had been inappropriately touched by Fox, according to the prosecutors.

“While there is no way we can truly bring justice to the victim and his family in this case, we hope that some semblance of healing can now begin with the defendant’s sentence to a lengthy prison stay in the DoC,” said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney.

“While there may be more Bobby Fox victims out there, my hope is you will come forward to law enforcement so we can ensure this man never hurts another child again,” she added.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS