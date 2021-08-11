Colorado man gets 10 years for intent to distribute meth

Felipe Nevarez, of Alamosa, Colorado, was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

DENVER — A gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday.

Felipe Nevarez, of Alamosa, Colorado, was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for charges of possession with the intent to distribute the drug.

According to court documents and testimony, Nevarez was a leader in the violent Kings de Monte Gang operating in the San Luis Valley.

On April 3, 2019, deputies with the Alamosa County Sherriff’s Department encountered Nevarez driving a black BMW near Alamosa and Monte Vista.

He evaded law enforcement, reversing the BMW at top speed down a rural driveway, according to the DOJ. Nevarez got out of the car and fled into an open field. After nearly 45 minutes of searching, law enforcement found Nevarez hiding within arm’s reach of a large bag of methamphetamine and in possession of more than $16,000 in cash.

The DOJ said Nevarez had several state warrants for his arrest at the time.

The conviction was Nevarez’s ninth adult felony, including three prior drug distribution convictions, the DOJ said.

“We will prosecute violent gangsters no matter where they operate in our state, said Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch. “Nevarez’s conviction and justly deserved sentence should serve as a warning to gangs in the San Luis Valley.”

In addition to the sentence, Nevarez was also ordered to forfeit over $16,000 in narcotics sales proceeds.

“The distribution of meth in rural communities can have devastating affects that go beyond those associated with taking the drug,” said Eric Balliet, deputy special agent in charge, HSI Denver. “HSI and its law enforcement partners work tirelessly to identify, arrest, and prosecute those involved in producing and selling this poison to keep our communities safe.”