Denver Police releasing bodycam video in 2 shootings involving officers

Denver Police will give an update Wednesday on two shootings involving officers on June 7, including on that left a man dead.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is releasing body camera video and will give an update Wednesday of two shootings involving officers earlier this month.

Police Chief Ron Thomas and Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark are also scheduled to speak about both shootings at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which is when the body camera videos will also be released.

On June 7, DPD officers were involved in two separate shootings.

The first shooting happened in the 2600 block of Zuni Street around 4 a.m. when DPD said an unprovoked man walked up to a patrol car and shot an officer multiple times.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Lendrum, died from multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to Denver Health. The officer was also taken to the hospital after three gunshots hit his bulletproof vest but did not penetrate his body.

The second shooting took place the same day after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street. Officers located a suspect that matched a potential description within a few minutes, who rode off on a scooter and then continued on foot, DPD said. Officers briefly pursued the suspect in a car before getting out and catching up with him on foot a few blocks east.

That's when there was an exchange of gunshots between an officer and the suspect, during which both were shot, DPD said. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and DPD has not given an update on his status. The officer, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was taken to the hospital in good condition.



