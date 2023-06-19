3 killed, at least 16 hurt in violent week in Denver

The violence began early Tuesday morning, when 10 people, including a suspect, were hurt in a shooting in LoDo.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — It has been a violent week in Denver. Three people are dead and at least 16 others were hurt in shootings and a stabbing across the city.

This violent week began early Tuesday morning, when gunfire erupted in LoDo. It was a horrible ending to joyful celebrations after the Nuggets won their first NBA championship.

Police said 10 people were shot, including a suspect, near 20th and Market. The Denver Police Department said this was a drug deal gone wrong, and wasn't related to the party downtown.

"I can't speak to why those individuals felt emboldened enough to engage in that behavior very near to where officers were gathered, but just illustrates the considerable challenge we have in our community," Chief Ron Thomas said Tuesday.

Hours after Denver police provided an update on that shooting, officers responded to another. Two brothers, Blake and Damon Lucas, were killed in an apparent road rage shooting. The family said they were on their way to a job interview.

On Thursday, police said two more people were shot as the crowd left the Nuggets parade near 17th and Curtis. Both victims are expected to survive. According to investigators, this shooting was targeted and also not connected to the celebrations.

Later that night, officers found one victim after another shooting in LoDo, in the area of 21st and Lawrence. That person was taken to a hospital.

Friday, one person was sent to the hospital after a stabbing in the 4200-block of Colorado Center Drive.

The violent week ended with a shooting in Park Hill in the area of 35th and Forest and Thrill and Hudson. A man was killed, and two other people were injured.

Thomas has said he's worried this summer could be just as bad as the summer of 1993.

"Even the summer of '93, as violent as it was, we did not see the number of guns that we are currently seeing," Thomas said Monday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS