Man killed after shooting involving Englewood Police Department

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the 5000 block of South Grove Street in Englewood, Sunday night.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Officers with the Englewood Police Department (EPD) were involved in a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening.

At about 7:39 p.m. Sunday, EPD officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of South Grove Street for a disturbance involving family members, according to police. That's near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

When officers arrived, a suspect fired shots at officers from inside the home, police said. Officers returned fire and the suspect, a 22-year-old man, was killed by gunfire, according to EPD.

The EPD SWAT team was called to the scene and secured the home, according to police.

No officers were injured and the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per department policy, EPD said.

The 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded and is investigating the shooting, police said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

