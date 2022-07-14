Fire destroys Westminster playground

Police are investigating the early morning playground fire as an "incendiary fire"

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An early morning fire destroyed a playground in Westminster and police and firefighters are investigating.

Firefighters were called out to the Irving Street Park playground located at 7392 Irving St. at 2:34 a.m. After putting out the fire, the playground is considered a total loss.

The act of vandalism is being investigated as an "incendiary fire," or a fire that was deliberately ignited under circumstances in which the person knows the fire should not be ignited.

Police partnered with Metro Crime Stoppers to gather more information about the fire – if you have information call police at 303-658-4360, option 1.

