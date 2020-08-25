Man arrested in child enticement case

Christopher Webb, 40, was taken into custody early Saturday morning in Loveland.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday for enticement of a child.

Fort Collins Police (FCPD) sent out an alert on Thursday, Aug. 20 about an attempted kidnapping in a neighborhood near the intersection of Timberline and Drake roads.

Police were looking for an early 2000's gray or silver minivan in that case.

At 1:45 a.m. Saturday, FCPD was called by Loveland Police who said they had found a minivan that matched the description in the attempted kidnapping case near West 8th and North Railroad avenues

Detectives interviewed the man associated with the van, who was identified as Christopher Clay Webb, according to FCPD.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Webb was arrested, police said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the excellent police work by the Loveland Police Department to locate the vehicle as well as our Criminal Impact Unit Detectives for locating the suspect,” said FCPD Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky. “It is great partnerships with our neighboring agencies and within our own community that allow us to solve these crimes so quickly.”

Webb was booked into the Larimer County Detention Center on one count of enticement of a child, which is a class 4 felony.

Webb has two previous arrests involving incidents with children. One in 2015, the other in 2019. Both cases were dismissed.