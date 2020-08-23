Fort Collins resident fatally shoots suspect in his apartment, police say

A person in crisis broke into his neighbor's residence early Sunday. Police said they are working to determine whether charges will be filed.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A person in crisis who refused police assistance late Saturday broke into his neighbor's apartment a few hours later and was shot and killed, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance at 1:13 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Strauss Cabin Road, where a male broke into a neighbor's residence, police said in a press release.

The resident and others retreated into another room in the apartment. The resident then shot the intruder, who was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, the release says.

Officers had contact with the person who died about two hours earlier, when they responded to a request for a welfare check for a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers attempted to assist the male and provide him with resources, but the male refused the help, police said.

Fort Collins police and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office are working to determine whether any charges will be filed, according to the release.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the male, along with the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the incident who hasn't already spoken to police was asked to contact Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.