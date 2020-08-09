Fort Collins man arrested in case involving sex assaults on incapacitated victims

Daniel Warro, 39, was in custody on suspicion of incidents involving two victims, according to police.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man was arrested last week on suspicion of two sexual assaults on separate victims who were incapacitated, according to police.

Daniel Warro, 39, was taken into custody Sept. 1 on two counts of sexual assault, class 3 and class 4 felonies. Detectives think there might be additional victims, according to a press release from Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

In July 2019, a woman reported that an acquaintance, Warro, had sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated.

In August 2020, FCPS said detectives received more information on that incident, as well as on a previous incident involving a woman who had reported a similar series of events involving Warro.

The two victims didn't know each other and the incidents were unrelated, police said.

Warro was scheduled for his first appearance in Larimer County court on Thursday.

"Sexual assault is a traumatic crime with lasting impacts," said FCPS Sgt. Heather Moore, who leads the Crimes Against Persons Unit, in the release. "Our detectives and advocates are here to help survivors find justice, navigate the legal process, and begin the journey of emotional recovery."

Anyone with information about these or other incidents can contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.