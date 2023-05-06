Police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

CBI says the suspect vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a Colorado license plate (CIS-Z19).

DENVER — A Medina Alert has been issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run.

The incident took place at around 8:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 285 and South Downing Street.

The vehicle is described as a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a Colorado license plate (CIS-Z19). The vehicle is suspected to have front-end damage from the incident.

According to CBI, the suspect vehicle had rammed another vehicle off the road, causing the victim car to strike a light pole. The two people inside the victim vehicle were reported to have sustained serious bodily injuries.

If you see this vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or Englewood Police at 303-761-7410.

