Greeley homicide suspect arrested

Mary Alicia Garcia, 27, was also wanted in connection with a string of robberies.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) has arrested a woman in connection with a November homicide case and a string of other crimes.

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 3:42 a.m., Greeley Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane. When they got there, they found a wounded victim who was later pronounced dead. Mary Alicia Garcia, 27, was identified as a suspect. Police said she was on parole at the time.

Then on Dec. 26, Greeley Police responded to a store robbery in the 4700 block of 29th Street on December 26, 2022. An investigation revealed that what began as a shoplifting got violent when Garcia allegedly pointed a handgun at an employee and then fled, according to police. A second warrant was issued for Garcia's arrest.

On Jan. 1, Greeley officers were alerted to a home-invasion robbery. During the investigation, the victims identified Garcia as one of the suspects armed with a handgun. A third warrant was issued for aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary.

On Jan. 3, Johnstown police were notified of a reported robbery. According to the investigation, Garcia attempted to rip free a victim's purse. A gunshot was fired (unclear from whom), and she fled. A fourth warrant was issued for aggravated robbery.

On Friday, Jan. 13 at 2:37 p.m., Greeley Police located Garcia driving a vehicle in the area of 34th Street and Burlington Avenue in Evans. According to Greeley Police, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but failed. A pursuit began where police said Garcia eluded them for around 6 miles. Police said at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 25th Street, Garcia then abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot. She was then quickly apprehended by GPD officers.

If you have more information about this case, you are asked to call Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.

