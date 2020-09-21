Suspect arrested in multiple sex assaults in Jefferson County

Joseph Van Eck, 32, was held on suspicion of assaulting at least three women since Aug. 21, according to the Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least three women over the past month.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Van Eck, 32, was being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of sex assault and kidnapping. His bail was set at $1 million, according to a JCSO press release.

Van Eck was suspected of assaulting at least three women since Aug. 21. Investigators think there might more victims, according to the release.

The suspect was thought to pick up victims along Colfax Avenue and drive them to a remote area in Jefferson County, where he "forced them to engage in unwanted sexual activity," the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators identified the suspect's vehicle, which led to the identification of Van Eck, the release says.

The Sheriff's Office didn't release a booking photo of Van Eck, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The Lakewood Police Department and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force assisted JCSO in the investigation.

Anyone with information about these cases, or who might have been a victim, was asked to contact the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.