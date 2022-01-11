Juveniles arrested in apartment fire that killed mother, daughter in Lakewood

Kathleen Payton, 31, and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo, 10, died in the Oct. 31 fire. The juveniles were arrested on suspicion of murder and arson.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile boys wanted in connection to a deadly apartment fire in Lakewood that killed a mother and her daughter were arrested on Sunday, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The suspects, who are not being identified at this time due to their ages, were taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the deaths of Kathleen Payton, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo.

Officers and firefighters responded around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 31 to the Tiffany Square apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Blvd., for reports of a large structure fire.

At least 14 units were damaged by the fire, and the residents of all 32 units were displaced.

In all, 10 people were injured in the fire. Seven people, including a firefighter, were treated and released.

A mother, father and child were taken to the hospital, West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said. The mom and child jumped from the second story to escape the fire, according to WMFR.

