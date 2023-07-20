Man charged after Lakewood woman's fentanyl related death

It's the first time Jefferson County prosecutors charged someone with fentanyl distribution resulting in death since a new state law passed.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Prosecutors charged a man with fentanyl distribution resulting in death following a month-long investigation into the death of a Lakewood woman.

Brock Nieuwendorp, 37, is accused of selling fentanyl to 25-year-old Catherine Hackim on multiple occasions including April, 23, which is the day she died, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a release.

On April 29, agents from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) were dispatched to Hackim's apartment for a welfare check. Her parents reported that they had been unable to contact her.

After entering her apartment, agents found Hackim deceased on her couch, the DA's office said. She had no apparent injuries, however, agents were aware that Hackim was known to use fentanyl.

They later located a drawer in the bathroom with a small bag of blue M30 fentanyl pills.

Her autopsy revealed her cause of death as accidental due to combined drug intoxication. The toxicology report listed a high level of fentanyl and its metabolites and the combination of Norbuprenorphine and Buprenorphine.

Those drugs are indicative of the prescription drug Suboxone. It's commonly given to people experiencing opiate withdrawal symptoms and Hackim had a prescription at the time of her death, according to prosecutors.

Through cell phone records and payment apps, agents identified Nieuwendorp as the person who sold fentanyl to Hackim. He's accused of providing the drug to Hackim on numerous occasions dating back to February, according to prosecutors. Nieuwendorp is next due in court on Aug. 18.

This is the first prosecution in the First Judicial District since the implementation of Colorado’s HB22-1326.