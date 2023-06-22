Man arrested for shooting, killing man experiencing homelessness, police say

Randy Jiron from Aurora was arrested Wednesday at a home in Strasburg after he is accused of killing a transient man in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An Aurora man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man who was panhandling on Tuesday, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Randy Jiron, 40, was taken into custody after Lakewood police tracked him down to a house in Strasburg. The Adams County Sheriff's Office SWAT team also responded to the home in Strasburg and Jiron eventually surrendered, LPD said.

Witnesses told Lakewood detectives that at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 52-year-old Craig Bruce was soliciting on the side of the road on the northbound off-ramp of 6th Avenue and Simms Street.

A vehicle drove up and someone inside shot Bruce, police said. Bruce was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Jiron is being held in the Jefferson County jail without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

