Man sentenced to life in Lakewood killing is charged in 2 other shootings

Julian Rivera is accused of shooting three people on Jan. 26, 2021. Two of the victims died and a jury convicted him in one of those deaths.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man sentenced Friday to life in prison for his role in the killing of a 29-year-old man who was found dead at a Lakewood motel more than two years ago also faces charges in two other shootings, one of them fatal.

Following a five-day trial in March, a Jefferson County jury convicted Julian Rivera of first-degree murder for the death of 29-year-old Geronimo Alvarado.

Just before 3 a.m. Jan. 26, 2021, Lakewood Police agents were dispatched to the Blue Sky Motel on a report of a gunshot wound victim. The victim, Alvarado, had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Surveillance video showed a man exiting a white GMC SUV, knocking on Alvarado's hotel room door, and spending only a few seconds in the room before shooting him.

Rivera is charged in two other shootings that occurred later that same day.

Around 9:45 am, Commerce City Police Department responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the head. In March 2021, Rivera was charged with attempted first-degree murder in Adams County for that shooting and has pleaded not guilty. He's due in court May 31.

Around noon on the day of the two other shootings, Rivera is accused of shooting another man in the head in Denver. He was charged with first-degree murder for that case in June 2021 and has also pleaded not guilty. He's set to appear in Denver court on Thursday.

On the day of the shooting, Denver Police identified Rivera as a suspect and located him in the vehicle that was used in the killing of Alvarado. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit in Castle Rock. He's been in custody since then.

