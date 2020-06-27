Deputies' chase of vehicle ends in crash, says Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after running a stop sign and hitting a truck, the sheriff's office says.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County deputies' pursuit of a vehicle ended in a crash Friday night when the vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a pickup truck, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The chase started about 8:20 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a white Honda Civic for traffic violations in the area of East Mulberry Street and Interstate 25 near Fort Collins, according to a LCSO press release.

The vehicle didn't stop, and deputies pursued the vehicle at speeds reaching a maximum of 50 mph, the release says.

The Honda ran a stop sign at the intersection of North Timberline Road and East Vine Drive and crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup. The driver of the pickup was examined on-scene and refused medical treatment, the release says.

Fire department personnel extricated the driver of the Honda from his vehicle, and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. LCSO identified him as Michael Spooner, 36, of Fort Collins.

Spooner had a warrant out for his arrest on suspicion of stalking and violation of a restraining order, according to the release. He also is facing an additional charge of felony eluding.

Other agencies that responded to the scene were Fort Collins Police Services and the Larimer County CRASH Team, the release says.