Man convicted in 2021 shooting that wounded Littleton officer

Officer David Snook was injured in the September 2021 shooting at a Littleton apartment building.

LITTLETON, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury on Tuesday convicted the man who was charged in a shooting that wounded a Littleton police officer in September 2021.

Prosecutors said Rigoberto Valles-Dominguez, 35, was convicted of:

Four counts of attempted murder

Aggravated robbery

Prohibited use of a weapon

Four counts of first-degree assault

He's set to be sentenced on Sept. 25.

Around 11 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021, three Littleton Police officers responded to a report of shots being fired from a car window in the area of West Powers Avenue and South Bannock Street, police said.

Officers contacted Blanca Arrieta in the area and asked if she knew why there was so much police activity and she initially said she didn't know. When the officer told her it was a because of a shooting, she said Dominguez was upset and "just started shooting."

She said she did not know why he did it and did not know where he was and did not know where he got the gun.

While at the scene, Dominguez was seen by officers running into an apartment building.

A police report says Cpl. Jeff Farmer saw Dominguez pull a gun from his waistband as he was running. Officer David Snook followed Dominguez into the building as Farmer yelled to warn him that Dominguez was armed, according to a police report.

As soon as Snook entered the building, the report says, he was shot multiple times. According to the report, Dominguez continued to fire shots at Snook and at Farmer when he arrived to try and help Snook.

While he was on lying on the ground, Snook fired back at Dominguez, the report says. He fired a total of 18 rounds, none of which hit Dominguez, who fled the scene. He was arrested days later after a standoff.

Last August, Arrieta pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to a crime related to the shooting. As part of the plea, a second count against her was dismissed.

She received a four-year deferred sentence and could avoid serving time behind bars if she complies with all conditions of the agreement, which included "providing truthful statements and testimony" during Dominguez's trial.