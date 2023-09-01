Cat shot and killed, dumped in St. Vrain Creek

Basil the cat was shot and killed by a small caliber or pellet-style gun and dumped by St. Vrain Creek, Longmont Police said.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont said on Friday they are looking for the person who shot and killed a family's cat, and then dumped the cat's body by St. Vrain Creek last Sunday.

The cat's owner told Longmont Police that their indoor-outdoor cat, Basil, had gone outside sometime during the day on Sunday. The cat was wearing a GPS collar equipped with a sensor that sends an alert to the owner if Basil goes outside of a set radius.

Basil's owner told police they received an alert about 9:05 p.m. Sunday. The owner said the GPS's pace meant that the cat was in a vehicle that was headed south on Martin Street near 5th Avenue in east Longmont. The cat's owner and a friend followed the GPS signal to where it had stopped on East County Line Road south of the intersection with Zlaten Drive, at the bridge over St. Vrain Creek, police said.

Basil's owner found the cat in the creek, stuffed in a black garbage bag with blue drawstring handles, Longmont Police said. The cat had been shot with a small caliber gun or pellet-style gun, police said.

The owner told police that GPS showed the cat's route started from around Atwood Street and 5th Avenue and then went to Martin Street. From there it went to Ken Pratt Boulevard, then south on North 119th Street before turning left onto Quicksilver Road and then into the St. Vrain Greenway parking lot briefly, before heading north on East County Line Road where the GPS signal stopped at the creek.

Police said their officers are using new technologies to find the person that killed the cat.

"There is never a situation where killing a cat is an acceptable response to a stray cat on your property," Longmont Police said in a news release.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Longmont Police at 303-651-8555 and reference report number 23-7880.

Longmont Police said, "Residents can protect their property by trying the following suggestions: Repellents may be used - such as a commercial product or home remedies like coffee grounds, cayenne pepper, moth balls, fine pepper, orange peels etc." Cats on your property can be humanely trapped or picked up by animal control, police said.