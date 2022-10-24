x
Crime

Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister

Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills.

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver

Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison. 

Kelley-Mills was found dead in a trash can outside her home on North Troy Street in the Montbello neighborhood on Jan. 23, 2020. Investigators said she had sharp-force injuries to her neck.

A neighbor's doorbell camera apparently showed Kelley dragging a heavy bag to the trash can and putting it inside the container, an arrest affidavit said. Kelley was arrested near the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Mexico Drive.

From 2020: Man faces first-degree murder charges for death of his 17-year-old sister

