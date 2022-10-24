Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister

Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills.

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver.

Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.

Kelley-Mills was found dead in a trash can outside her home on North Troy Street in the Montbello neighborhood on Jan. 23, 2020. Investigators said she had sharp-force injuries to her neck.

A neighbor's doorbell camera apparently showed Kelley dragging a heavy bag to the trash can and putting it inside the container, an arrest affidavit said. Kelley was arrested near the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Mexico Drive.

