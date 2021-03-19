Sheriff's K-9 Zane finds meth and oxycodone in car in Eagle County

Jesus Camargo Corrales was pulled over near Eagle on St. Patrick's Day after deputies said he was speeding and drifting between lanes.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arizona man is being held in the Eagle County jail after deputies found methamphetamine and oxycodone pills in a car he was driving on Wednesday.

Boulder officials warn of oxycodone and Xanax pills being laced with fentanyl.

Jesus Camargo Corrales was pulled over around noon on St. Patrick's Day, said the Eagle County Sheriff's Office(ECSO), after deputies assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team saw the silver BMW Camargo was driving, speeding and drifting between lanes.

The sheriff's office said K-9 'Zane' and his handler made initial contact with Camargo and his two passengers. The three people in the BMW gave deputies consent to search the car, deputies said. Zane gave signaled to the rear wheel well of the car and an area under the rear seat, ECSO said.

Deputies said they found a duffel bag that belonged to Camargo in the car. Inside the bag were several baseball gloves, cleats, several neatly packaged bags of a white substance, two green packages and a bag that was suspected of being doused with essential oils that had $1,000 cash in it, deputies said.

In all, deputies said they seized 21 pounds of suspected meth and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills.

Camargo was arrested on four felony charges. They are:

Distribution of schedule 2 - Meth

Distribution of schedule 2 - Oxycodone

Possession of schedule 2 - Meth

Possession of schedule 2 - Drugs

Deputies interviewed the two passengers and released them after determining they didn't know about the drugs in the car.

Camargo is being held in the Eagle County Detention Center under $75,000 bond.