Police arrest 2 suspects in connection to fatal double shooting in Lakewood

Two people were shot and one person died early Saturday, the Lakewood Police Department said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, the department said in a release.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls at 12:34 a.m. about a shooting that took place in the 9000 block of West Virginia Avenue, near Addenbrooke Park.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived and performed first aid before the victims were taken to a hospital, according to the release. One of the men died at the hospital and the other is expected to recover, police said.

The victims' identities were not shared, as the investigation is ongoing.

The department said police initially identified one suspect in Aurora and, with the help of Aurora Police, they were able to identify another suspect.

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting: 20-year-old Tylor Serrano and 21-year-old Nautica Galvan, both out of Aurora, police said. They are currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the shooting but believe there is no active threat to the community.

Serrano faces the following charges:

Second degree murder

Second degree kidnapping

Other charges

Galvan faces the following charges:

Accessory to a crime

Second degree kidnapping and other charges

Other charges

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

