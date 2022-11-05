Man wanted for attempted murder in stabbing of doctor

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the stabbing at a physician's office on West Jefferson Avenue in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man who stabbed a primary care physician, causing serious injuries, is on the run and has yet to be identified, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Police released a photo and video of the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing at a doctor's office in the 7300 block of West Jefferson Avenue on May 6. The victim, a primary care physician at the office, was stabbed shortly before 2 p.m.

He suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to LPD. Before stabbing the doctor, the man said, “You wouldn’t treat me because I raped a girl,” police said.

> The video below shows the suspect and the moment leading up to the stabbing.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and reference LPD case number LK22-013765.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

