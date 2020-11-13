Hearing Friday for Mark Redwine after mistrial declared earlier this week

The trial for for Redwine who is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in 2012 has been delayed multiple times.

DURANGO, Colo. — A status hearing is set for 11 a.m. Friday in the murder trial for Mark Redwine after a mistrial was declared Monday due to concerns about COVID-19.

During the hearing, which will be held via WebEx, a new trial date will be discussed for Redwine, who's accused of killing his 13-year-old Dylan in 2012. The boy disappeared in November of that year during a court-ordered visit with his father in Vallecito. His partial remains were found in June 2013.

Redwine was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in July 2017 and has been held at the La Plata County Detention Center ever since.

After several delays jury selection was under for Mark Redwine's trial when on Monday the defense requested the mistrial because it said several team members were showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Just prior to that the trial was paused while the judge in the case was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing possible symptoms of the virus.

Since Redwine's indictment, his trial has been delayed multiple times. It was first postponed in November 2018 as a judge worked to rule on a number of pretrial motions.

A trial date in September 2019 was postponed again after his attorney was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges.

Finally, an April 2020 trial was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection began last month. More than 2,600 people received a jury summons. The goal was to select 12 jurors and two alternates.