1 killed, 1 injured in Greeley shooting

No arrests have been made, but police said there is no immediate threat to the community.

GREELEY, Colo. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Greeley.

According to a release from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), officers received a call of shots fired in the 700 block of 12th street at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two males who had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They have not been identified, and their ages are unknown, according to police.

Police said the motive and details of the shooting are unclear, but it appears the shooting happened after a disturbance. Police said they don't know whether the people involved knew each other.

Several witnesses and others involved in the disturbance are currently being interviewed by detectives, according to police, and no arrests have been made. Police do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call Det. Chris Onderlinde at 970-350-9676 or the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-9605.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of 12th street. This is an active investigation, there is no threat to the community. Additional information will be released once it becomes available. — Greeley Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) August 22, 2020